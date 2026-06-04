Intel unveils Rack Scale AI and Xeon 6+ at COMPUTEX

Perplexity launches AI operating system

The Rack Scale AI platform blends Intel Xeon chips with SambaNova's dataflow units, making AI tasks faster and more energy-efficient.

Xeon 6+ processors run on the latest Intel 18A technology, perfect for cloud applications and scalable data centers.

Intel also teamed up with Foxconn, Siemens, Hitachi, Greenstone Biosciences, and SambaNova to push AI into everything from manufacturing to drug discovery.

Plus, Perplexity launched its own AI operating system while Intel showcased Vector Core Compute, an enterprise cloud built for heavy-duty AI jobs.