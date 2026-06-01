Intel unveils Xeon 6+ and Crescent Island ahead of Computex

Xeon 6+ 18A boosts performance 2.5x

The Xeon 6+ chips use Intel's cutting-edge 18A technology with up to 288 efficient cores, offering 2.5 times the performance of older models.

They support advanced memory and CXL technology that lets data centers run more servers on less hardware, potentially reducing hardware footprint and operating costs.

Intel also launched E835 Ethernet controllers for speedy data transfers (up to 200GbE) plus the Crescent Island accelerator with loads of memory for larger AI models.