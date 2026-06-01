Intel unveils Xeon 6+ and Crescent Island ahead of Computex
Intel just announced its latest lineup ahead of Computex 2026 in Taipei, featuring the Xeon 6+ processors and Crescent Island AI accelerator.
These new updates aim to handle bigger workloads in AI, cloud computing, and telecom, making things faster and more efficient for everyone from tech giants to startups.
Xeon 6+ 18A boosts performance 2.5x
The Xeon 6+ chips use Intel's cutting-edge 18A technology with up to 288 efficient cores, offering 2.5 times the performance of older models.
They support advanced memory and CXL technology that lets data centers run more servers on less hardware, potentially reducing hardware footprint and operating costs.
Intel also launched E835 Ethernet controllers for speedy data transfers (up to 200GbE) plus the Crescent Island accelerator with loads of memory for larger AI models.
Intel stresses AI performance and efficiency
Intel says it's all about balancing high performance with energy efficiency in this new era of AI infrastructure, helping companies stay powerful without blowing their budgets.