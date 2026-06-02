Intel welcomes NVIDIA's new AI PC chip, stresses PC innovation
Intel is actually cheering on NVIDIA as it jumps into the AI-powered PC chip scene, calling it a win for everyone.
NVIDIA just revealed its new AI chip for Windows PCs, which puts some real pressure on longtime players like Intel and AMD.
At Computex in Taipei, Intel's Alex Katouzian highlighted how PCs are still at the heart of tech innovation.
Intel cites reach and customer loyalty
Despite NVIDIA's strong reputation in AI chips, Intel feels ready to compete thanks to its wide reach and loyal customers.
Katouzian shared that its "super strong" keeps it confident and committed to investing in PCs.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA said its new chip will help make PCs more intelligent.
Both companies are showing off their latest tech at Computex in Taipei, with Intel also announcing upgrades and fresh partnerships to stay ahead.