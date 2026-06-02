Intel welcomes NVIDIA's new AI PC chip, stresses PC innovation

Intel cites reach and customer loyalty

Despite NVIDIA's strong reputation in AI chips, Intel feels ready to compete thanks to its wide reach and loyal customers.

Katouzian shared that its "super strong" keeps it confident and committed to investing in PCs.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA said its new chip will help make PCs more intelligent.

Both companies are showing off their latest tech at Computex in Taipei, with Intel also announcing upgrades and fresh partnerships to stay ahead.