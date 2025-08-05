Intel's next-gen chips are too defective to sell

Yields are getting better but still not good enough

Right now, only around 10% of these new chips make the cut as of this summer—still not close to Intel's goal of 70%.

Their CFO, David Zinsner, says yields are getting better but still aren't good enough to actually make money.

These high-tech upgrades (like RibbonFET transistors and PowerVia power delivery) boost performance but also make manufacturing trickier.