Intel's Wildcat Lake powers affordable Windows laptops with built-in AI
Technology
Intel's Wildcat Lake platform makes it possible to get long battery life, built-in AI, and silent operation in affordable Windows laptops.
Designed for thin-and-light devices, it's aimed at students and everyday users, and is set to rival Apple's MacBook Neo in the budget ultraportable scene.
Intel Project Firefly targets sub-$600 laptops
These new laptops come with a neural processing unit for smooth on-device AI tasks (no need to rely on the cloud), plus the Frore Systems reference laptop with AirJet Mini solid-state cooling that keeps things super quiet, even during heavier use.
With models like Acer Swift Air 14 and Lenovo Lecoo Air series as examples and Project Firefly aiming for under $600, Intel is clearly pushing for more accessible premium tech.