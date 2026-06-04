Intel's Wildcat Lake powers affordable Windows laptops with built-in AI

Intel Project Firefly targets sub-$600 laptops

These new laptops come with a neural processing unit for smooth on-device AI tasks (no need to rely on the cloud), plus the Frore Systems reference laptop with AirJet Mini solid-state cooling that keeps things super quiet, even during heavier use.

With models like Acer Swift Air 14 and Lenovo Lecoo Air series as examples and Project Firefly aiming for under $600, Intel is clearly pushing for more accessible premium tech.