'Earth almost entirely in red' as Super El Niño intensifies 

The WMO predicts a near-100% chance that El Nino will last through February 2027.

US meteorologist Ryan Maue described the outlook in a post on X, writing: "New maps show Earth almost entirely in the red."

"El Niño continues at 'maximum power' into the winter with planetary heating dialled up everywhere except the United States."

WMO said the event could rank among the strongest observed since at least 1950.