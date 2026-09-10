International space summit opens in Paris with Macron, 50+ projects
The International Space Summit just kicked off in Paris, with President Macron present.
The event is all about teaming up: more than 50 space projects are expected to be signed, bringing billions in investments.
Macron highlighted how projects between France and Germany and France and the UAE are key for strengthening European space.
Greece names 1st private ISS astronaut
Greece made history by announcing Adrianos Golemis, a flight surgeon, as the first astronaut from Greece to embark on a private mission to the International Space Station in 2027, on a private mission led by US company Vast and using SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.
India's ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan is busy connecting with Hungary, ESA, and others.
Plus, Macron confirmed the IRIS2 satellite program to boost secure connectivity across Europe, another step toward stronger international teamwork in space.