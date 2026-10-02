INTERPOL says AI helps scammers widen reach and evade detection
Interpol says artificial intelligence is giving scammers new tools, making online fraud and scams more widespread and tougher to detect.
At Tech Week Singapore, its global chief information security officer at INTERPOL, Bjorn R Watne, explained that AI helps bad actors reach more people at once and hide behind convincing digital identities or smooth translations.
INTERPOL's Watne urges crown jewels protection
Watne recommends businesses focus on protecting their most valuable assets (their "crown jewels") and tailoring security based on real threats.
He also pointed out that leaders often overlook cybersecurity in big decisions.
Plus, he warned against blindly trusting new tech, saying we need the same caution with AI as we use with PINs for banking: smart habits can go a long way to keep everyone safer.