Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS emitted methane during October solar pass

James Webb Space Telescope detects methane

Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to study the comet's dust and ice, noticing that its methane emissions got stronger as sunlight reached deeper layers.

Since methane is way more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, finding it on an interstellar comet could help us understand its composition and origins.

Plus, 3I/ATLAS is brighter than previous visitors like `Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, making it even more exciting for science.