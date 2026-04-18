Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS emitted methane during October solar pass
So, a rare visitor called 3I/ATLAS (a comet from outside our solar system) was just spotted releasing methane gas as it swung by the sun last October.
This is only the third time we have seen an interstellar object up close, and it is giving scientists a peek into what these ancient space travelers are made of.
James Webb Space Telescope detects methane
Researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope to study the comet's dust and ice, noticing that its methane emissions got stronger as sunlight reached deeper layers.
Since methane is way more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat, finding it on an interstellar comet could help us understand its composition and origins.
Plus, 3I/ATLAS is brighter than previous visitors like `Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, making it even more exciting for science.