Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS showed chemical change after solar flyby Technology Apr 17, 2026

The comet 3I/ATLAS, which came from outside our solar system, showed some pretty big chemical changes after swinging close to the Sun.

Spotted by scientists with the Subaru Telescope near Maunakea, Hawaii, on January 7, it's only the third confirmed interstellar visitor we've seen.

When researchers checked out its coma (that's the cloud of gas around it), they noticed a surprising shift in the carbon dioxide-to-water ratio after its solar flyby last October.