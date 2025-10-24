Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will zip past Earth next week

Comet's journey and significance

This comet isn't from around here—it's traveling super fast on a path that shows it came from another star system.

NASA's Hubble and Webb telescopes (plus the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope) are all watching closely.

Studying 3I/ATLAS gives scientists a rare chance to learn how comets form and get kicked out of their home systems, helping us understand more about the universe's wild side.