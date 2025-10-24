Next Article
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS will zip past Earth next week
Technology
Heads up, space fans: interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, first spotted by the ATLAS telescope in Chile on July 1, 2025, is making its debut flyby through our solar system.
Around October 30, it'll zip past the Sun and swing inside Mars's orbit, coming no closer than about 240-270 million km from Earth (sources vary)—so, no worries about a collision.
Comet's journey and significance
This comet isn't from around here—it's traveling super fast on a path that shows it came from another star system.
NASA's Hubble and Webb telescopes (plus the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope) are all watching closely.
Studying 3I/ATLAS gives scientists a rare chance to learn how comets form and get kicked out of their home systems, helping us understand more about the universe's wild side.