Interstellar comet 3I/Atlas with high deuterium hints ancient origins

University of Michigan studies 3I/Atlas

A team from the University of Michigan used the ALMA observatory last fall to examine 3I/Atlas.

The comet's core is pretty big, somewhere between 440 meters and 5.6km wide, and it's now racing past Jupiter at about 220570km/h.

Alongside famous visitors like 'Oumuamua and 'Borisov, 3I/Atlas is helping us understand what early planetary building blocks might have looked like in the ancient galaxy.