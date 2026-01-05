Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS zooms past Earth at 220570km/h Technology Jan 05, 2026

Say hello to 3I/ATLAS, the third-ever interstellar object spotted in our solar system.

Discovered in July 2025, it's racing through space at a wild 220570km/h and won't be circling back—its path takes it straight out of the solar system after reaching its closest point to the Sun back in October.