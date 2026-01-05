Next Article
Mushrooms could soon power computers—here's how!
Technology
Scientists at Ohio State University are exploring a wild idea: using mycelium, the underground network of fungi, to explore whether mycelium could be used in computing systems that are more adaptable and energy-efficient, inspired by the human brain.
These living networks could help create flexible, eco-friendly tech and might just change the way we think about computing.
Why mushrooms might be the future of tech
Mycelium networks can connect with electronic circuits and even "learn" from electrical signals, acting a bit like memory chips.
While they're not as fast as today's silicon-based computers yet, mushrooms grow on waste, don't need rare materials, and can handle tough conditions—making them a surprisingly strong (and sustainable) contender for future technology.