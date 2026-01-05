Bengaluru engineer hacks his helmet into an AI traffic cop
Fed up with chaotic Bengaluru roads, software engineer Pankaj Tanwar turned his own helmet into a mini AI-powered traffic police device.
His homemade system uses a dashcam and on-device AI to spot violations in real time—snapping number plates, recording details, and emailing the evidence straight to the cops, all automatically.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Tanwar's demonstration on X went viral after he posted, "I was tired of stupid people on road, so I hacked my helmet into a traffic police device."
The example showed the AI instantly flagging a scooter rider without a helmet, which resonated with frustrated commuters.
What's the buzz online?
Social media loved the idea—some even suggested adding this tech to car dashcams or rewarding people for reporting violations.
One user joked Tanwar had "turned road rage into a production system."
Tanwar later shared that building quirky projects like this is just his hobby.