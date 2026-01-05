Stem cells can delay aging, says new study
Scientists at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine have found that extracellular vesicles from embryonic stem cells might help slow down aging.
These vesicles protect regular cells from oxidative stress—the main culprit behind cell aging—giving hope for healthier, longer lives.
Led by Shun Enomoto, the research points to a fresh way of tackling age-related decline.
How it works and what's next
As reported in early January 2026, the study showed that when these vesicles were added to normal mouse cells, the cells kept growing even after untreated ones stopped.
The team credits fibronectin—a protein on the vesicle surface—for this effect.
Next up: testing in mice and then possibly humans, which could open doors to extending both lifespan and healthspan in the future.