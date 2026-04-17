Interstellar comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) arrives after 170,000 years
Technology
Heads up, stargazers! The interstellar comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) is swinging by our skies for the first time in 170,000 years.
Spotted last year by astronomers in Hawaii, it'll reach its closest point to the Sun on April 19, 2026, so this is a real cosmic rarity you won't want to miss.
Best time to spot C/2025 R3
Your best chance to spot this comet is between April 10 and April 20, 2026.
Just look east a few hours before sunrise, aim for the Pegasus constellation, and use the Great Square as your guide.
Grab some binoculars (10x50s work great), find a dark spot, and you might catch its faint glow and maybe even a little tail.
This is one early morning worth setting an alarm for!