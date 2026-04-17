Interstellar comet C/2025 R3 (Pan-STARRS) arrives after 170,000 years

Best time to spot C/2025 R3

Your best chance to spot this comet is between April 10 and April 20, 2026.

Just look east a few hours before sunrise, aim for the Pegasus constellation, and use the Great Square as your guide.

Grab some binoculars (10x50s work great), find a dark spot, and you might catch its faint glow and maybe even a little tail.

This is one early morning worth setting an alarm for!