Investigation finds LG TVs could capture IPs and voice transcripts
A new investigation found that some LG smart TVs have security flaws that could let them collect your IP address and even plain-text transcripts of voice conversations, while voice/audio could be captured while the TV appeared to be turned off and in standby.
Plus, a feature called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) can keep tabs on what's playing on your screen for ad purposes, sometimes without you realizing it.
Experts advise disabling microphones and ACR
Experts suggest turning off your TV's microphones and disabling ACR in the settings to help protect your privacy.
They also recommend checking privacy options to limit data sharing.
LG, for its part, says ACR only works if you opt in and that voice data is only used when you activate it, and it says the nearby-device scanning feature is a standard function commonly provided by smart TVs and smart home devices.