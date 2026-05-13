iPhone's Camera app is getting its biggest redesign ever

The new widgets will offer a range of functions, accessible from an "Add Widgets" tray at the bottom of the interface. For still photography, there would be widgets controlling exposure and depth-of-field. Each widget will come with difficulty settings labeled as "basic," "manual," and "settings." The update is seen as a response to professional users who have been leveraging advanced features since the introduction of a physical side button for camera controls with iPhone 16.

User control

'Siri mode' for in-app tasks

The update will also give users more control over the Camera app. They can keep their favorite widgets handy, remove unwanted ones, or even leave the app as it is. Along with professional-grade features, the update will also bring a new mode called "Siri mode." This could be used for tasks like translating text within the camera app or identifying flowers by pointing their phone at them.