Your iPhone and iPad have received a speed boost
What's the story
Apple has announced some major performance improvements for its iPad 27 and iOS 27. The tech giant revealed during its WWDC conference that the new operating systems have been designed with speed and performance as their top priorities. According to Apple, both first-party and third-party apps on iPhone and iPad will launch up to 30% faster with these updates.
Speed boost
AirDrop will now be much faster
Along with app launch times, Apple is also promising faster content uploads to the device's library. The company has promised an 80% increase in speed for sharing photos and files via AirDrop. This means that users will be able to share their media much more quickly than before, making the whole process a lot smoother and more efficient.
Transfer efficiency
File transfers to external drives will be fast
Apple has also improved the speed of transferring files from an iPad to an external drive. The company claims that this process is now as fast as the Finder on Mac, making it up to five times faster than before. This improvement would be particularly useful for users who regularly transfer large amounts of data between their iPads and external storage devices.
Connectivity upgrade
Improvements in connectivity
The new updates also promise better connectivity, with improved switching between Wi-Fi and cellular service. This means users won't have to manually switch from the Control Center anymore. The best part? These improvements aren't limited to the latest devices. Apple has confirmed that even older models like the iPhone 11 will see a speed boost with iOS 27 update.