Apple's image generation models will be improved

Genmoji, Image Playground to get major upgrade in iOS 27

By Akash Pandey 01:31 pm May 25, 202601:31 pm

What's the story

Apple is gearing up to give a major visual upgrade to its image generation models, Genmoji and Image Playground, in the upcoming iOS 27 update. The information comes from Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. He said that the tech giant's own models for these platforms have been improved significantly, resulting in a major boost in quality this year.