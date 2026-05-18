Apple to make Genmoji a lot smarter

Feature development

Suggested Genmoji to be optional in iOS 27

The Genmoji feature was further improved in iOS 26, allowing for more customization and the ability to combine two emojis. Now, with iOS 27, Apple is looking to make the feature more popular by introducing Suggested Genmoji. This new capability will be optional in the next software update for iPhone and iPad devices. However, it remains to be seen how users will react to a feature that generates new emojis automatically from their photos and keyboard history.