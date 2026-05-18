Apple to make Genmoji a lot smarter
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to enhance its Genmoji feature in the upcoming iOS 27 update, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The new capability, dubbed "Suggested Genmoji," will provide emoji suggestions based on a user's photo library and keyboard history. The feature was first introduced with iOS 18.2 as part of the Apple Intelligence initiative, allowing users to create custom emojis using text prompts and image generation models.
Feature development
Suggested Genmoji to be optional in iOS 27
The Genmoji feature was further improved in iOS 26, allowing for more customization and the ability to combine two emojis. Now, with iOS 27, Apple is looking to make the feature more popular by introducing Suggested Genmoji. This new capability will be optional in the next software update for iPhone and iPad devices. However, it remains to be seen how users will react to a feature that generates new emojis automatically from their photos and keyboard history.
Feature functionality
How will suggested Genmoji work?
The exact working of the Suggested Genmoji feature in iOS 27 is unclear. However, it is likely that the system will analyze a user's messages and context to suggest relevant emoji ideas. For instance, if you are talking about a birthday in your text, iOS could automatically suggest a cake or confetti Genmoji. The new engine will run entirely on-device, ensuring privacy while delivering real-time personalization as part of Apple's broader Apple Intelligence initiative.