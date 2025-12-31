Apple's iOS 27 arrives in 2026: What features to expect?

Apple is gearing up for the launch of iOS 27, which will be revealed at the WWDC event in summer 2026. The new UI will likely debut with the iPhone 18 series in September, following Apple's usual timeline. Leaks have already started hinting at some of the features we can expect in this upcoming update.

App upgrades Photos app enhancements and AirPods pairing system Recent leaks have confirmed that Apple is working on improvements to the Photos app for iOS 27. The update could bring "improved collections" within the app, which would organize pictures by topics like recent days, trips, people, etc. Additionally, a new AirPods pairing system is also in the works for this update. While details are scarce at this point, it could make pairing faster and more reliable.

AI integration AI-powered web search tool and health app revamp Apple is said to be working on an AI-powered web search tool, codenamed "World Knowledge Answers," for iOS 27. The feature would be integrated into Siri, Safari, and Spotlight. Another major change coming with this update is a complete revamp of the Health app as part of "Project Mulberry." The new service called Health+ will use an AI agent as a health coach to provide personalized recommendations based on data from all Apple devices and third-party products.