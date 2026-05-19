Apple to introduce grammar checker in iOS 27, iPadOS 27

Apple is gearing up to launch a host of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its upcoming iPhone and iPad operating systems, namely the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27. As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new features include a grammar checker, certain systemwide shortcuts using natural language, and also custom wallpaper generation. Let's take a look.

Launch What about availability? Apple will unveil these new operating systems at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, with a public release scheduled for September. The tech giant is looking to catch up with competitors Samsung Electronics and Alphabet's Google, which have surpassed Apple in consumer AI features. Last week, Google showcased Android 17 and Gemini Intelligence, introducing AI-powered home screen widgets and a "Rambler" dictation mode that filters out filler words.

Features New Siri mode Apple's upcoming AI features will include a new Siri mode for visual data analysis through the camera app and several editing tools for the Photos app. The grammar checker works similar to Grammarly's software, appearing in a translucent menu which displays original text alongside the suggested revisions. Users can accept the individual suggestions, approve all changes or ignore them altogether.

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