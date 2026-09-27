Apple's budget iPad to get major spec bump
What's the story
Apple's upcoming budget-friendly iPad is likely to pack a punch with an A19 chip, C1X modem, N1 networking chip, and 8GB of RAM. The information was unearthed by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris in Apple's code. While some of these specs were hinted at in earlier rumors, this discovery serves as a confirmation rather than a new leak.
Performance boost
A19 chip to enhance performance
The current iPad 11 runs on an A16 chip. The upgrade to the A19 in the upcoming iPad 12 is expected to deliver a significant performance boost.
More importantly, the new A19 chip will support Apple Intelligence, bringing all the Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features that were missing from iPad 11.
Tech upgrades
iPad 12 to come with at least 8GB of RAM
The iPad 11 comes with 6GB of RAM, but the next-gen model is expected to have a minimum of 8GB. This will not only support Apple Intelligence but also speed up performance.
The new iPad will also come with Apple's C1X modem, which supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and is more efficient than the Qualcomm modem used in existing models.
Connectivity features
Other expected upgrades in iPad 12
The addition of the N1 networking chip in iPad 12 will allow support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.
These connectivity features are expected to make the next-gen iPad more versatile and user-friendly.
However, it's worth noting that there are no official details on when Apple plans to launch this new device.
The current model starts at $449 after a price hike in June 2026.