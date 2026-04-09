iPhone 16 tops global smartphone sales for 2nd straight quarter
Technology
Apple's iPhone 16 just snagged the title of best-selling smartphone worldwide for the second quarter in a row, says Counterpoint Research.
It even outpaced its pricier Pro Max and Pro siblings, showing Apple's still got a strong grip on the premium market, especially in places like Japan and India.
iPhone 16 pricing broadens Indian appeal
A big part of the iPhone 16's success? Its mix of competitive pricing and upgraded features, which broadened its appeal, especially in India where its competitive pricing helped broaden its appeal.
Meanwhile, Samsung holds steady in mid-range markets with models like Galaxy A16 5G, and Xiaomi's Redmi 14C 4G is making waves among budget shoppers in Latin America and Africa.