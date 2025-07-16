iPhone 17 rumored to feature upgraded chipset and 8GB RAM Technology Jul 16, 2025

The iPhone 17 lineup is dropping in September, and all models are getting a serious upgrade under the hood.

Both the regular iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air will run on Apple's fresh A19 chip (not the A18 as many expected), while the Pro and Pro Max versions step it up with an A19 Pro chipset.