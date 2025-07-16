Next Article
iPhone 17 rumored to feature upgraded chipset and 8GB RAM
The iPhone 17 lineup is dropping in September, and all models are getting a serious upgrade under the hood.
Both the regular iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air will run on Apple's fresh A19 chip (not the A18 as many expected), while the Pro and Pro Max versions step it up with an A19 Pro chipset.
Up to 12GB RAM for smoother multitasking
Every model gets Apple's own Wi-Fi 7 chip for faster connections.
The standard iPhone 17 keeps its 8GB RAM, but the Air, Pro, and Pro Max get a boost—up to 12GB for smoother multitasking.
Expect bright OLED displays with up to a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus more color options when they hit shelves between September 8-12 next year.