Next Article
iPhone 17 series hit with dropped calls, Wi-Fi issues
Technology
The new iPhone 17 series isn't having the smoothest start—lots of users are dealing with dropped calls and spotty 4G/5G switching on networks like AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and MVNOs.
Wi-Fi is acting up too, especially when the phone's locked or running CarPlay.
The Wi-Fi problem has to do with Apple's first N1 wireless chip.
Camera bug and scratches on darker finishes
That's not all: a camera bug is leaving black boxes in photos (Apple says a fix is coming), and some folks are already seeing scratches on the darker finishes, especially near MagSafe rings—bringing back memories of old "scratchgate" debates.
While a day-one update didn't solve everything, some early adopters say things are better with the iOS 26 developer beta, so there's hope future updates will sort these out.