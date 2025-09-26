iPhone 17 series hit with dropped calls, Wi-Fi issues

Camera bug and scratches on darker finishes

That's not all: a camera bug is leaving black boxes in photos (Apple says a fix is coming), and some folks are already seeing scratches on the darker finishes, especially near MagSafe rings—bringing back memories of old "scratchgate" debates.

While a day-one update didn't solve everything, some early adopters say things are better with the iOS 26 developer beta, so there's hope future updates will sort these out.