iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo available for pre-order: Check prices

Apple just revealed the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, and Studio Displays at a global three-day event. Pre-orders kicked off March 4 at 9:15am ET—so if you're eyeing an upgrade, now's the time.

What do the devices cost? The iPhone 17e packs Apple's new A19 chip, a sharp 48MP camera, C1X modem for faster connections, MagSafe Qi2 charging—all starting at $599 with 256GB storage.

The MacBook Neo (13-inch) runs on the A18 Pro chip with 8GB RAM and two USB-C ports for $599.

Both bring top-tier performance to more affordable price points.

Why you should consider these devices If you want flagship-level speed without blowing your budget, these are pretty tempting.

The iPhone 17e matches the regular iPhone 17 in power but costs $200 less.

The Neo brings Pro-level chips to entry pricing—and educators get an extra $100 off.

Not bad if you're looking for value.