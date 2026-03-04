iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo available for pre-order: Check prices
Apple just revealed the iPhone 17e, MacBook Neo, and Studio Displays at a global three-day event.
Pre-orders kicked off March 4 at 9:15am ET—so if you're eyeing an upgrade, now's the time.
What do the devices cost?
The iPhone 17e packs Apple's new A19 chip, a sharp 48MP camera, C1X modem for faster connections, MagSafe Qi2 charging—all starting at $599 with 256GB storage.
The MacBook Neo (13-inch) runs on the A18 Pro chip with 8GB RAM and two USB-C ports for $599.
Both bring top-tier performance to more affordable price points.
Why you should consider these devices
If you want flagship-level speed without blowing your budget, these are pretty tempting.
The iPhone 17e matches the regular iPhone 17 in power but costs $200 less.
The Neo brings Pro-level chips to entry pricing—and educators get an extra $100 off.
Not bad if you're looking for value.
Apple's new chips and their benefits
Apple's latest chips (A18 Pro and A19) have upgraded neural engines for AI tasks.
The M5 chip boosts battery life and graphics on pricier models.
Plus, the C1X modem delivers faster cellular data and improved energy efficiency, and the N1 wireless chip adds Wi-Fi 7 support.