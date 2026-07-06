Fresh iPhone 18 Pro leak hints at key upgrades
What's the story
The iPhone 18 series has been a hot topic lately, with rumors and leaks continuing to surface. The latest reports suggest that the upcoming models could be thicker than their predecessors, measuring between 9.9mm and 10.9mm. This is a departure from earlier expectations of a thickness of around 8.8mm for the new devices.
Specifications
Battery life and design changes
The iPhone 18 series is expected to sport a 5100mAh to 5200mAh battery. However, recent reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro model with a physical SIM card slot may have a smaller 4056mAh battery. Meanwhile, the eSIM-only version could come with a 4288mAh battery. The design of the phone is also expected to be different from its predecessors.
Aesthetic appeal
New colors and glass back
The iPhone 18 Pro is said to feature a glass back with a subtle transparent finish, according to a leak on Weibo. Dummy units shared by Sonny Dickson on X show that the phone could come in three new colors: light blue, dark cherry, and dark gray. These design elements are likely to make the upcoming models stand out from their predecessors.
Tech advancements
Aperture lens and new chip
The iPhone 18 series is also expected to come with a mechanical variable aperture lens, a feature mostly seen in professional cameras. This would be an upgrade over the current triple 48MP rear cameras. The new A20 Pro chip, built on TSMC's 2nm process, is expected to make apps open faster and improve gaming and multitasking performance while increasing battery efficiency and reducing heat during heavy use.