iPhone 18 Pro Max may see ₹20,000 hike in India
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to be priced higher than its predecessor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The expected price increase could be as much as ₹20,090 in India. The speculation comes ahead of the anticipated September launch of the new model. The price hike is largely attributed to several hardware and connectivity upgrades planned for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Pricing details
Price difference could be around ₹20,090
While Apple has not confirmed the pricing for the new model, reports suggest it could be priced at around ₹1,69,990 in India.
This is a significant jump from the current listed price of iPhone 17 Pro Max, which stands at ₹1,41,900 against its launch price of ₹1,49,900.
The estimated price difference between the two models could be as much as ₹20,090 once Apple's official announcement is made.
Tech advancements
A20 Pro chipset likely to improve performance and efficiency
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which is said to be manufactured on TSMC's 2nm process.
This could provide up to 15% better performance and 30% improved efficiency over its predecessor.
The US version of the phone is also rumored to come with a battery larger than 5,000mAh, further driving up production costs.
Feature upgrades
Other expected upgrades to the iPhone 18 Pro Max
The iPhone 18 Pro Max could also come with a variable aperture system for its main camera, giving users more control over exposure and depth of field.
Apple is also said to be working on making the Dynamic Island smaller by placing the Face ID flood illuminator under the display.
The company may also introduce an upgraded LTPO+ panel for better power efficiency on its 6.9-inch screen.
Design changes
Device could also get Apple's C2 modem for better integration
The iPhone 18 Pro Max could be thicker (around 9mm) and heavier (about 240gm) than its predecessor.
This could be due to the bigger battery and a new vapor chamber cooling system.
Apple is also said to be replacing Qualcomm's modem with its own C2 modem for better integration with iOS, improved power efficiency, and support for mmWave 5G.