iPhone 18 Pro Max may see ₹20,000 hike in India

While Apple has not confirmed the pricing for the new model, reports suggest it could be priced at around ₹1,69,990 in India.

This is a significant jump from the current listed price of iPhone 17 Pro Max, which stands at ₹1,41,900 against its launch price of ₹1,49,900.

The estimated price difference between the two models could be as much as ₹20,090 once Apple's official announcement is made.