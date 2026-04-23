iPhone 18 Pro rumored to get variable aperture, stacked sensor
Technology
Big news for iPhone fans: the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to get a major camera upgrade, including a variable aperture (a first for any iPhone) and a new stacked image sensor.
This means you will be able to snap better photos in all kinds of lighting, with more control over how your shots turn out.
Three-layer sensor should sharpen photos
The new three-layer sensor (possibly made with Samsung) should help your pictures look sharper, process faster, and capture more detail.
With these upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro could seriously raise the bar for mobile photography and make it easier than ever to get that perfect shot.