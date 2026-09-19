Teardown reveals how iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island got smaller
What's the story
The YouTube channel REWA Technology has released one of the first iPhone 18 Pro teardown videos of the iPhone 18 Pro. The disassembly offers an inside look at Apple's latest flagship model and its new features. One of the most notable changes in this year's models is a smaller Dynamic Island, which Apple achieved by moving Face ID's infrared camera under the display in the top-left corner.
Information
The pixels above the infrared camera have a unique pattern
The pixels above the infrared camera have a unique pattern that allows infrared light to pass through. However, this section of the screen looks pretty normal from regular viewing angles. This section of the screen looks pretty normal from regular viewing angles.
Tech specs
Teardown video also highlights other changes
The teardown video also highlights other changes in the iPhone 18 Pro, including a larger 48MP main camera with a variable aperture.
The model featured in the video comes with a physical SIM card tray, meaning it has a slightly smaller battery than eSIM-only models sold in certain regions.
This particular model packs a 4,056mAh battery capacity.
Modem specifications
US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max
The US version of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a Qualcomm cellular modem, likely either Snapdragon X80 or Snapdragon X85. However, this model has yet to be torn down.
The smaller iPhone 18 Pro uses Apple's C2 modem globally while the iPhone 18 Pro Max employs the same outside of the US, as per Apple's information.