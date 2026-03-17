iPhone 18 to cost same as iPhone 17: Report Technology Mar 17, 2026

Good news for anyone eyeing the next iPhone:

Apple is reportedly planning to keep the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, $1,099 and $1,199, even though making them is getting more expensive.

The move is meant to help Apple stay competitive when the new phones drop later in 2026.