iPhone 18 to cost same as iPhone 17: Report
Technology
Good news for anyone eyeing the next iPhone:
Apple is reportedly planning to keep the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, $1,099 and $1,199, even though making them is getting more expensive.
The move is meant to help Apple stay competitive when the new phones drop later in 2026.
Apple is negotiating with suppliers to manage costs
With parts like DRAM and NAND chips getting pricier thanks to AI tech demand, Apple isn't just taking the hit; it's actively negotiating with suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix to manage costs.
According to analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, keeping prices steady should help boost sales and keep more people in the Apple ecosystem as it rolls out its next big release.