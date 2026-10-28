iPhone 18e could get Apple's 2nm A20 chip
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18e is said to be powered by a new A20 chip based on a cutting-edge 2nm process. The information comes from Digital Chat Station on Weibo and was reported by 9to5Mac. If true, this would mark a significant upgrade over the previous generation iPhone 17e which featured the A19 chip built on a more mature 3nm process.
Specs
Other expected features of iPhone 18e
The iPhone 18e is also expected to sport a 48MP single rear camera, with the front-facing camera possibly getting an upgrade to 24MP.
The other leaked specs are in line with what was offered on the previous model, suggesting that the new phone will have a 6.12-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz.
Market impact
Rising component costs may affect pricing
There are no details on the price of the iPhone 18e, but it is likely to be affected by rising component costs.
Apple recently increased prices for many of its products in June and September due to these factors.
The company has been dealing with a shortage of RAM chips, which has also contributed to higher production costs.
The iPhone 18e is expected to be unveiled in spring, along with the base iPhone 18 and a rumored second-generation iPhone Air.