iPhone Duo crackgate: Here's what may be breaking the screen
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo, has been plagued by issues since its launch. Users have reported cracks on the inner screen of their new devices within hours of use. The problem is similar in many cases, with a crack or some other issue appearing in the middle of the display above the hinge and lines appearing on its right side.
Response
Apple replacing damaged units
In response to the complaints, Apple has acknowledged an "issue" with the iPhone Duo and is replacing damaged units.
However, the tech giant has not provided much detail about how many phones have been reported as broken so far.
The issue seems to be related to a stress 'hotspot' along the hinge where gears, springs, and joints work together to let the device fold flat without creating a deep crease.
Design flaw
'Extremely sensitive' inner screen
The flexible inner screen of the iPhone Duo seems to be pushing against a part of the hinge, making it "extremely sensitive," said Shahram Mokhtari, the lead teardown technician at iFixit.
If you poke at the edges with a pick or sharp tool, you could break that screen.
A black spot is often seen where the damage is focused on the display, indicating where metal is hitting it, said Mokhtari.
Teardown insights
Stress 'hot spot'
iFixit's written and video teardowns show where the hinge transitions, as the center support bar might not always drop down far enough while folding.
This could create a stress "hot spot" between the flat bar and bent screen inside a closed iPhone Duo.
A user with a broken Duo screen reported hearing an "audible crack" while showing it to someone else and kept opening it, resulting in its breakage.
Test results
YouTuber's durability test results
YouTuber CuriousHagi, who had put the Duo through a rigorous durability test, also witnessed a similar screen breakage.
In his teardown video, he discovered that a part of the hinge connecting to the central bar had broken.
Apple has said that this issue affects only a "small number" of Duo units but hasn't provided specific numbers on how many devices have been impacted so far.