How many new iPhones you can bring from US

In India, the iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900 while the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are priced at ₹1,64,900 and ₹1,79,900, respectively.

In the US market these three models start at $1,999, $1,199, and $1,299, respectively.

The price difference between India and the US, specifically for an iPhone Duo is nearly ₹1 lakh after currency conversion.