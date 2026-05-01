iPhone 17 lineup is the "most popular" in Apple's history

Apple has witnessed a massive surge in its sales, largely driven by the phenomenal success of its latest iPhone model. The tech giant's quarterly earnings surpassed analysts' expectations, thanks to the strong demand for the new device. The company said that the iPhone 17 series is its most popular yet, with features that cater to a wide range of consumers.

Diversification Services sector growth bolsters Apple's financial performance Along with iPhone sales, Apple has also seen growth in its services sector, which includes subscriptions and digital content. This diversification has bolstered the company's overall financial performance, making it less dependent on hardware sales alone. Analysts say Apple's ability to maintain high customer loyalty and satisfaction is key to its continued success in the fast-evolving tech landscape.

Future outlook Apple forecasts sales growth despite facing chip supply constraints Despite facing chip supply constraints, Apple has forecasted sales growth of 14% to 17% for the current fiscal third quarter. This is higher than Wall Street's estimate of 9.5% growth to $102.93 billion. The company's iPhone sales in the fiscal second quarter were $56.99 billion, slightly below estimates of $57.21 billion, but still making it Apple's best-selling product nearly two decades after its launch.

Advertisement

Financial strategy Apple CFO announces end to net cash neutral goal Apple's Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh has announced that the company will no longer aim to bring its net cash to a net neutral position. The goal was set in 2018, but Apple still had $54 billion in net cash at the end of the first fiscal quarter in January. This change marks a shift in Apple's financial strategy going forward.

Advertisement

Supply issues iPhone sales affected by advanced processor chip supply constraints Apple's CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that iPhone sales were affected in the last quarter due to supply constraints for advanced processor chips. These chips are made on a variant of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chip manufacturing technology used by many leading AI chips. "The demand was off the charts. And there's just a little less flexibility in the supply chain at the moment for getting more parts," Cook told Reuters.