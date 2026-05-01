iPhone 17 lineup is the "most popular" in Apple's history
What's the story
Apple has witnessed a massive surge in its sales, largely driven by the phenomenal success of its latest iPhone model. The tech giant's quarterly earnings surpassed analysts' expectations, thanks to the strong demand for the new device. The company said that the iPhone 17 series is its most popular yet, with features that cater to a wide range of consumers.
Diversification
Services sector growth bolsters Apple's financial performance
Along with iPhone sales, Apple has also seen growth in its services sector, which includes subscriptions and digital content. This diversification has bolstered the company's overall financial performance, making it less dependent on hardware sales alone. Analysts say Apple's ability to maintain high customer loyalty and satisfaction is key to its continued success in the fast-evolving tech landscape.
Future outlook
Apple forecasts sales growth despite facing chip supply constraints
Despite facing chip supply constraints, Apple has forecasted sales growth of 14% to 17% for the current fiscal third quarter. This is higher than Wall Street's estimate of 9.5% growth to $102.93 billion. The company's iPhone sales in the fiscal second quarter were $56.99 billion, slightly below estimates of $57.21 billion, but still making it Apple's best-selling product nearly two decades after its launch.
Financial strategy
Apple CFO announces end to net cash neutral goal
Apple's Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh has announced that the company will no longer aim to bring its net cash to a net neutral position. The goal was set in 2018, but Apple still had $54 billion in net cash at the end of the first fiscal quarter in January. This change marks a shift in Apple's financial strategy going forward.
Supply issues
iPhone sales affected by advanced processor chip supply constraints
Apple's CEO Tim Cook has acknowledged that iPhone sales were affected in the last quarter due to supply constraints for advanced processor chips. These chips are made on a variant of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) chip manufacturing technology used by many leading AI chips. "The demand was off the charts. And there's just a little less flexibility in the supply chain at the moment for getting more parts," Cook told Reuters.
Product launches
Incoming CEO led the iPhone 17 family launch
The iPhone 17 family, along with the iPhone Air, was spearheaded by incoming CEO John Ternus. Under his leadership, Pro models got more features but also a higher price tag. Despite these changes and rising memory chip prices, Apple managed to beat estimates with gross margins of 49.27%. The company also saw strong sales for its new MacBook Neo model and generated $30.98 billion in revenue from its services business for the fiscal second quarter.