iPhone Ultra, AirPods with cameras: Upcoming Apple products to watch

Apple is gearing up for a major product launch this fall, with over 15 new devices expected. The highly anticipated iPhone 18 series will be at the forefront of this lineup, featuring an ultra-premium model for the first time. The company is also said to be working on a foldable iPhone, dubbed "iPhone Ultra."

Advanced specs iPhone 18 series and 'iPhone Air 2' The iPhone 18 series will include the standard model, a Pro version with variable aperture camera and a smaller Dynamic Island, and an even more advanced Pro Max variant. The Ultra model is expected to be Apple's first foldable phone. The launch date of the new "iPhone Air 2" remains uncertain as of now.

Wearable updates New AirPods and Apple Watch models Along with the iPhone 18 series, Apple is also expected to launch a new pair of AirPods Ultra this year. The device will come with IR cameras for AI features. New models of the Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra are also likely to be launched in fall 2026, further expanding Apple's wearable tech lineup.

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Computer upgrades Updates in the Mac department Apple is also prepping for a big year in the Mac department. The company plans to update its desktops ahead of the launch of MacBook Ultra, a new high-end model with an OLED display and touch support. Other expected updates include M5 versions of Mac mini and iMac with refreshed color options, as well as an M5 Max chip for Mac Studio.

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