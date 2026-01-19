iQOO 15 Ultra gaming phone to launch before February 2026

iQOO is gearing up to launch its new flagship, the iQOO 15 Ultra, in China before February 17, 2026. The big highlight? A visible active cooling fan built right into the phone—designed for smoother gaming and reportedly backed by a five-year protection plan.

Specs at a glance: The iQOO 15 Ultra features a large 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with sharp 2K resolution and a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, offers up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, and packs a huge 7,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Gaming and camera upgrades: Unlike most phones, this one uses an actual fan to keep things cool during long gaming sessions and is designed to help manage heat and sustain performance.

For photos, you get three rear cameras (all at 50MP) including a periscope telephoto lens, plus a sharp 32MP selfie camera.