iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition listed online; key specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 23, 2021, 12:03 am

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition's specifications leaked

iQOO is all set to launch a new Neo5 Vitality Edition (aka Neo5 Life) model in China on May 24. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on e-commerce site JD.com, revealing its key specifications. Separately, it has also been spotted on the Geekbench platform with a Snapdragon 870 chipset and 8GB of RAM. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will boast of a 144Hz screen refresh rate

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in the shades of white and black.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP snapper is expected.

Internals

It will offer 44W fast-charging support

The iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the iQOO Neo5 Vitality Edition will be announced at the May 24 launch event. However, considering the given specifications, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 25,000. The handset will be available for purchase via JD.com.