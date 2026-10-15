iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 launching in China with 9,020mAh battery

Weighing just 298 g and only 5.74mm thick, the Pad Pro 8.8 is built to be both light and stylish.

It also packs an Ice Dome quad-cooling system with an active fan to keep things running cool during intense gaming.

The tablet is likely to launch alongside the iQOO Neo 12 smartphone, with more pricing details coming soon, so if you're interested, you can already reserve your spot!