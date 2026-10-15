iQOO Pad Pro 8.8 launching in China with 9,020mAh battery
Technology
iQOO is set to launch its Pad Pro 8.8 tablet in China later this month, and preorders are already live on major sites like JD.com, Tmall, Douyin, and iQOO's official website.
The tablet stands out with a massive 9,020mAh battery and an 8.8-inch OLED screen with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate: great news for gamers and binge-watchers alike.
Pad Pro 8.8 weighs 298 g
Weighing just 298 g and only 5.74mm thick, the Pad Pro 8.8 is built to be both light and stylish.
It also packs an Ice Dome quad-cooling system with an active fan to keep things running cool during intense gaming.
The tablet is likely to launch alongside the iQOO Neo 12 smartphone, with more pricing details coming soon, so if you're interested, you can already reserve your spot!