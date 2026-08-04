Iran-linked Cyberav3ngers reportedly attacked water systems in 7 US states
A hacker group called Cyberav3ngers, reportedly linked to Iran, appeared to carry out the attacks on water systems in seven US states, including Minnesota, in recent months, right around the beginning of the Iran War.
In Michigan alone, more than 30 water systems were affected, with administrators locked out and water flow briefly stopped.
While everything was restored quickly and no major damage occurred, experts warned the group could still be a risk.
Cyberav3ngers may have accessed chemical controls
Cyberav3ngers has been around since at least 2020 and is believed to have ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
They've targeted countries they see as adversaries before, but this time they may have accessed controls for water chemicals, showing just how vulnerable US infrastructure can be.
The attacks also sparked a blame game between President Trump and Minnesota's governor, while cybersecurity experts are urging everyone to stay alert for future threats.