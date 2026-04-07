Iran's military has issued the warning

Why Iran has threatened to hit Stargate AI data center

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:29 pm Apr 07, 202601:29 pm

What's the story

Iran has issued a warning of potential attacks on data centers across the Middle East, in retaliation to continued US threats and air strikes. The country's military has warned that if the US goes ahead with its threats to target civilian infrastructure, Iran will respond by targeting US energy and tech infrastructure in the region. The Iranian military has specifically named the Stargate AI data center in Abu Dhabi as a potential target.