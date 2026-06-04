IRCTC expands AI monitoring for food hygiene across 800+ kitchens Technology Jun 04, 2026

IRCTC has ramped up its AI-powered system to keep tabs on food hygiene across more than 800 railway kitchens.

With 2,394 cameras scanning for issues like missing hairnets and improper glove use, kitchen managers get real-time alerts and if it is not resolved it is escalated; action is taken against the responsible person within two hours.