IRCTC expands AI monitoring for food hygiene across 800+ kitchens
Technology
IRCTC has ramped up its AI-powered system to keep tabs on food hygiene across more than 800 railway kitchens.
With 2,394 cameras scanning for issues like missing hairnets and improper glove use, kitchen managers get real-time alerts and if it is not resolved it is escalated; action is taken against the responsible person within two hours.
IRCTC flags around 350 daily alerts
This tech upgrade is all about cutting down passenger complaints, especially since IRCTC served 60 crore meals in 2025-26.
The system flags around 350 alerts daily, with hairnet slips topping the list.
Despite these efforts, some zones like the North still see higher tickets, and recent penalties show there's still work to do on food quality.