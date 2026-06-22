Krishna spoke about the topic on The Verge's Decoder podcast

IBM CEO warns AGI infra investment could lead to losses

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:55 pm Jun 22, 202607:55 pm

What's the story

IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna has raised doubts over the economic viability of current artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure investments. Speaking on The Verge's Decoder podcast, he said that building data centers for artificial general intelligence (AGI) could require trillions of dollars in capital expenditure. "It's my view that there's no way you're going to get a return on that," Krishna said, adding an $8 trillion investment would need about $800 billion profit just to cover interest payments.