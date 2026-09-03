Israel's Ben-Gurion team confirms equivalence principle in ultracold rubidium atoms
Einstein's famous idea that gravity affects everything the same way just got its first new experimental test in the quantum world.
Scientists at Ben-Gurion University in Israel managed to test this using ultracold rubidium atoms, putting them into a weird quantum state where one part fell under gravity and the other stayed still.
When they brought the two parts back together, what happened lined up perfectly with Einstein's predictions.
Ron Folman calls step toward unification
This is the first time anyone has shown that Einstein's rules about gravity work even for tiny quantum systems.
Professor Ron Folman, who led the study, described the work as a step toward addressing one of physics' biggest unresolved questions: how gravity and quantum theory might ultimately fit into a single description of nature.
The team now wants to try this with bigger systems to see how deep this connection goes.