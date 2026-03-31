We finally know what ISRO's reusable rockets will be like

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken another major step in its reusable rocket program. The space agency has issued a tender for the fabrication of landing leg hardware, an essential component for its Vertical Take-Off, Vertical Landing (VTVL) test vehicle. This development is part of ISRO's broader efforts to make space missions more affordable by developing reusable launch vehicle technologies.

Rocket innovation Understanding VTVL technology VTVL is a rocket technology where a vehicle launches and lands vertically using controlled engine thrust. Unlike the traditional Indian rockets that fall back into the ocean or burn up, VTVL systems are designed for reusability. This would help reduce mission costs significantly. During descent, onboard systems slow down the rocket and guide it to a precise landing using deployable legs, making it an innovative solution in space technology.

Tender specifics Details of the tender The tender titled "Fabrication of Landing Leg Hardware with materials for Advanced Development Module for In-situ Reusable Technologies (Admire) VTVL (10 units)" seeks industry participation in developing critical components for a VTVL test vehicle under the ADMIRE program. The selected vendor shall be responsible for end-to-end development, including the procurement of raw materials, manufacturing, quality control planning, and also final delivery of landing leg hardware.

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Development stages Phases of the project The project has been divided into three distinct phases over approximately 12 months. Phase-0 or development phase will be completed in the first four months and includes material procurement, preparation, and approval of manufacturing and quality control plans. It also involves establishing welding procedures via capability demonstrations. The phase will end with the fabrication of the first hardware unit and validation of the manufacturing process.

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