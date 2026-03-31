We finally know what ISRO's reusable rockets will be like
What's the story
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken another major step in its reusable rocket program. The space agency has issued a tender for the fabrication of landing leg hardware, an essential component for its Vertical Take-Off, Vertical Landing (VTVL) test vehicle. This development is part of ISRO's broader efforts to make space missions more affordable by developing reusable launch vehicle technologies.
Rocket innovation
Understanding VTVL technology
VTVL is a rocket technology where a vehicle launches and lands vertically using controlled engine thrust. Unlike the traditional Indian rockets that fall back into the ocean or burn up, VTVL systems are designed for reusability. This would help reduce mission costs significantly. During descent, onboard systems slow down the rocket and guide it to a precise landing using deployable legs, making it an innovative solution in space technology.
Tender specifics
Details of the tender
The tender titled "Fabrication of Landing Leg Hardware with materials for Advanced Development Module for In-situ Reusable Technologies (Admire) VTVL (10 units)" seeks industry participation in developing critical components for a VTVL test vehicle under the ADMIRE program. The selected vendor shall be responsible for end-to-end development, including the procurement of raw materials, manufacturing, quality control planning, and also final delivery of landing leg hardware.
Development stages
Phases of the project
The project has been divided into three distinct phases over approximately 12 months. Phase-0 or development phase will be completed in the first four months and includes material procurement, preparation, and approval of manufacturing and quality control plans. It also involves establishing welding procedures via capability demonstrations. The phase will end with the fabrication of the first hardware unit and validation of the manufacturing process.
Production
More about the phases
Phase-1 or qualification phase will be conducted over the next four months. During this time, ISRO shall assess and qualify manufacturing processes, tooling, and any subcontractors involved. A trial batch of two landing leg units will be produced and supplied for evaluation. Phase-2 or the final production phase will also last four months where the vendors will deliver a second batch of two to four units based on the purchase order.