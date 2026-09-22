ISRO and ESA renew Paris pact to 2032, expand cooperation
Technology
ISRO, India's space agency, and ESA, Europe's space agency, renewed their partnership until January 8, 2032, formalizing the deal in Paris on September 10, 2026.
They are not just sticking to satellites and Earth observation anymore: now they are teaming up on human and robotic missions, tracking space weather, and making sure outer space stays safe for everyone.
ISRO and ESA target space sustainability
This updated agreement is all about sharing knowledge for future missions, especially around sending humans and robots deeper into space.
With more satellites crowding orbit, both agencies are also joining forces to tackle problems like space junk and orbital traffic.
The goal: keep outer space sustainable so we can keep exploring without making a mess.