ISRO and ESA sign Paris pact on missions, space weather
ISRO, India's space agency, and the European Space Agency are leveling up their partnership: they are now working together on human and robotic missions, plus tracking space weather.
This new chapter started with an agreement signed at the International Space Summit in Paris, building on years of teamwork in satellite technology and space science.
ESA seeks Moon and Venus cooperation
ESA expressed interest in exploring co-operation with ISRO's human spaceflight plans and wants to join forces for future Moon and Venus missions.
ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher called it a big step toward bolder goals, while ISRO Chairperson Dr. V. Narayanan said sharing resources will help both sides push scientific boundaries.
Their past collaborations, like working together on Earth observation, satellite navigation, space science, and mission operations support, show this duo is ready for even bigger things.